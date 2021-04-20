NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Marks & Spencer shares latest offers including 10 percent off...

Life & Style

Marks & Spencer shares latest offers including 10 percent off – here's how to claim

Marks & Spencer shares latest offers including 10 percent off - here's how to claim
Marks & Spencer customers are set to save with the Sparks rewards card. Customers who sign up can get access to various deals.
The retailer revamped its Sparks loyalty scheme last year and it includes many deals.

Customers who sign up get tailored offers when they shop in stores.

Some will also be treated to ‘thank you’ gifts such as free Percy Pigs and candles.

The Sparks card can be downloaded as an app and used when shopping in any M&S store.

Lucky shoppers are also in with the chance of bagging their basket for free.

One customer in each store daily will win their shopping for free.

The statement continued: “One lucky Sparks customer in every store, every day, has the chance to get their shopping for FREE.

“Sign up now, and happy shopping!”

Another added: “I’ve had chocolate, daffodils and avocado all free. Love M&S Food.”

A third agreed, writing: “I got my FairTrade small banana bag this week and my free bag of Percy Pigs this week.”

However, some raised concerns about the current deals.

One commented: “I have recently found the Sparks offers very frustrating.”

A shopper added: “Sadly no clothes store in my area and find my Sparks card pretty useless, always seem to miss out!”

Another stated: “What about existing sparks customers and rest of the UK?”

One more customer claimed: “Any offers I get are never relevant to me. I thought they were supposed to be personalised?”

Non-essential retail stores reopened last week in England and Wales.

Some restaurants, hairdressers, gym and bars have also reopened in some parts of the UK. 

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
