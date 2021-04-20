Marks & Spencer shares latest offers including 10 percent off – here's how to claim

Customers who sign up get tailored offers when they shop in stores.
Some will also be treated to ‘thank you’ gifts such as free Percy Pigs and candles.
The Sparks card can be downloaded as an app and used when shopping in any M&S store.
One customer in each store daily will win their shopping for free.
The statement continued: “One lucky Sparks customer in every store, every day, has the chance to get their shopping for FREE.
“Sign up now, and happy shopping!”
A third agreed, writing: “I got my FairTrade small banana bag this week and my free bag of Percy Pigs this week.”
However, some raised concerns about the current deals.
One commented: “I have recently found the Sparks offers very frustrating.”
A shopper added: “Sadly no clothes store in my area and find my Sparks card pretty useless, always seem to miss out!”
Another stated: “What about existing sparks customers and rest of the UK?”
One more customer claimed: “Any offers I get are never relevant to me. I thought they were supposed to be personalised?”
Non-essential retail stores reopened last week in England and Wales.
Some restaurants, hairdressers, gym and bars have also reopened in some parts of the UK.
