Morrissey blasts The Simpsons for ‘ignorance’ over parody ‘Free speech no longer exists'

Morrissey, 61, has blasted animated comedy The Simpsons after he was parodied in a recent episode. In an extensive statement, The Smiths singer criticised the show for its “complete ignorance” in its portrayal of a character with several similarities to him.

In an episode of The Simpsons entitled Panic On The Streets Of Springfield, Lisa spoke to a character called Quilloughby. Portrayed as a depressed singer and voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch, he was a vegetarian and singer of a band called The Snuffs. Angered by the similarities to himself, Morrissey penned an extensive statement on his website. Advertisements During this, he called the series out for “hatred” shown towards him as the singer branded it a “taunting lawsuit”. READ MORE: Political correctness means no one in Britain DARE tell the truth

“Anyway, forgive me, we all know this because we can see how music – and the world in general, has become a mesmerizing mess, and we must let it go spinning along unbearably because free speech no longer exists.” The Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now singer then went on to add how he felt The Simpsons portrayal was ignorant. He added: “Writing for The Simpsons, for example, evidently requires only complete ignorance. “But all of these things are too easy for me to say. In a world obsessed with Hate Laws, there are none that protect me.” DON’T MISS… The Simpsons season 33 release date, cast, trailer, plot [INSIGHT]

This comes after a statement was posted on the official Morrissey Facebook page after the episode aired on Sunday. During this, the series was branded as “hurtful” and “racist” as well as being slammed for its portrayal. Advertisements This was later confirmed to have been written by Morrissey’s manager Peter Katsis. This read: “When a show stoops so low to use harshly hateful tactics like showing the Morrissey character with his belly hanging out of his shirt (when he has never looked like that at any point in his career) makes you wonder who the real hurtful, racist group is here. “Even worse – calling the Morrissey character out for being a racist, without pointing out any specific instances, offers nothing. It only serves to insult the artist.” Their statement also slammed the show for its recent controversy as Hank Azaria apologised for voicing Indian character Apu. “They should take that mirror and hold it up to themselves,” the statement continued.

“Simpson’s actor Hank Azaria’s recent apology to the whole country of India for his role in upholding ‘structural racism’ says it all.” Express.co.uk has reached out to Fox for comment on both statements. However, the episode’s writer did clarify before the episode aired how the character was not just based on Morrissey. Tim Long said to Stereogum how Quilloughby was “definitely Morrissey-esque, with maybe a small dash of Robert Smith from the Cure, Ian Curtis from Joy Division, and a bunch of other people.” Matt Selman also clarified on Twitter how this was not the first appearance of the character. He wrote on April 19: “The first appearance of imaginary Quilloughby (& the whole story) was inspired by Taika Waititi’s “Jo Jo Rabbit” @TheSimpsons.”

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed