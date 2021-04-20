Oscars warning: Do NOT stream or download torrents of nominees this week, film fans told

With cinemas closed in the UK and a number of other countries around the world, the release schedule of a number of films nominated by the Academy Awards has been thrown off wildly. Some of the titles in the Best Picture category aren’t currently available to watch legally in a number of countries around the globe. According to Torrent Freak, this might be to blame for record level of piracy on some of these tiles – as movie fans scour for ways to watch the nominees ahead of the ceremony next week.
In the UK, Nomadland, which stars Frances McDormand and is directed by Chloe Zhao, is scheduled to open in cinemas from May 17, 2021. The film, which has already scooped gongs for Best Director and Best Motion Picture – Drama at the Golden Globes and Best Director and Best Film at the BAFTAs, is coming to Disney+ from April 30 too. However, both of these release dates are after the Oscars have been and gone. In the United States, Nomadland had a limited run in IMAX theatres in December last year, before releasing across the country from January 29 and streaming services on February 19, 2021.
Piracy tracking company MUSO warned that the unavailability of these movies could trigger a piracy boom in a report earlier this month. A spotlight from the Academy Awards always tends to boost illegal download and streaming numbers on movie, but with some of these titles unavailable from digital stores or legitimate streaming services …the numbers could be worse than before, MUSO cautioned.
With the warning from MUSO, we’d expect to see similar spikes – or bigger – when the ceremony is held next week and more attention is placed on these films. Due to the different release schedules in countries around the world, Torrent Freak has warned that high-quality versions of these films (not the grubby camcorder from the back of an auditorium filled with coughing) are available, which could dissuade people from moving to High Definition or 4K UHD streams of these films when they become available from official channels in the coming weeks.
Best Director
- Another Round Thomas Vinterberg
- Mank David Fincher
- Minari Lee Isaac Chung
- Nomadland Chloé Zhao
- Promising Young Woman Emerald Fennell
Best Film
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Documentary
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The Mole Agent
- My Octopus Teacher
- Time
Best Actor In A Leading Role
- Riz Ahmed in Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins in The Father
- Gary Oldman in Mank
- Steven Yeun in Minari
Best Actor In A Supporting Role
- Sacha Baron Cohen in The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya in Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom, Jr. in One Night in Miami…
- Paul Raci in Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield in Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Actress In A Leading Role
- Viola Davis in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day in The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby in Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand in Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman
Best Actress In A Supporting Role
- Maria Bakalova in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
- Glenn Close in Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman in The Father
- Amanda Seyfried in Mank
- Yuh-Jung Youn in Minari
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
- The Father
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami…
- The White Tigers
Best Original Screenplay
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed
