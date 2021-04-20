Oscars warning: Do NOT stream or download torrents of nominees this week, film fans told

The 93rd Academy Awards are scheduled to take place next week, April 26, 2021. And while it will be an exciting time for some of the biggest Hollywood A-listers and accomplished directors to thanks their friends, producers, and parents …the ceremony has an unintended side effect that actively damages the film industry.

The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, is the most prestigious film awards – with more name recognition than BAFTA and (usually) more agreeable nominees than the Golden Globes. As such, film fans look to the ceremony as a good indication of which recent releases are worth a watch. As research from privacy-focused blog TorrentFreak has demonstrated, the publication of the nominees each year leads to a surge in illegal downloads for the titles highlighted in each of the major categories.

With cinemas closed in the UK and a number of other countries around the world, the release schedule of a number of films nominated by the Academy Awards has been thrown off wildly. Some of the titles in the Best Picture category aren’t currently available to watch legally in a number of countries around the globe. According to Torrent Freak, this might be to blame for record level of piracy on some of these tiles – as movie fans scour for ways to watch the nominees ahead of the ceremony next week.

In the UK, Nomadland, which stars Frances McDormand and is directed by Chloe Zhao, is scheduled to open in cinemas from May 17, 2021. The film, which has already scooped gongs for Best Director and Best Motion Picture – Drama at the Golden Globes and Best Director and Best Film at the BAFTAs, is coming to Disney+ from April 30 too. However, both of these release dates are after the Oscars have been and gone. In the United States, Nomadland had a limited run in IMAX theatres in December last year, before releasing across the country from January 29 and streaming services on February 19, 2021.

Piracy tracking company MUSO warned that the unavailability of these movies could trigger a piracy boom in a report earlier this month. A spotlight from the Academy Awards always tends to boost illegal download and streaming numbers on movie, but with some of these titles unavailable from digital stores or legitimate streaming services …the numbers could be worse than before, MUSO cautioned.

