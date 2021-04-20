Perez insists Super League agreement is “binding” after two years of planning

Super League president Florentino Perez insists clubs have no get-out after secretly plotting their bombshell competition for more than two years.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Juventus, AC Milan, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham have all been condemned for signing up for the competition.

Governing bodies around the world have threatened serious punishments and there have already been hopes some clubs could pull out.

Advertisements

Speaking on Sky Sports Monday Night Football, Jamie Carragher said: “If one of them goes, I think it can fall like a pack of cards.”

But Real Madrid chief Perez, heading up the controversial new competition, has claimed in the first public interview that the proposals announced late on Sunday night have been in the works for over two years.

He declared the agreement is “binding” and he is confident no clubs will back out of a plan he insists will “save football”.

Speaking on Spanish TV channel El Chiringuito, Perez said (via AS ): “We have been working a lot, more than two years.

“The pandemic has given us the finishing touch to a situation that was deteriorating. We are doing the impossible.”

Asked why they announced it now, he added: “In case we can start next season, soon.

“City, United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham … Inter, Milan, Juventus, Madrid, Atleti, Barcelona….When we have left it is with the certainty that we are doing well.

Advertisements

(Image: PA)

European Super League announcement fallout

“We all signed on Saturday. Anyone to leave? No, it is binding. They do not leave. We are all going to negotiate together.

“The English are most upset because anyone could think that the Premier League was going to disappear. Those who do not want to lose their privileges have said that.”

In response to stinging criticism, he added: “They have said that it is for the rich and it is not true. It is to save football and based on solidarity.

“Someone has been interested to explain it like this, to say that the rich will be richer and the poor, poorer. And it is not so.

“We are all going to go out and explain the truth of what this is. We are going to save football, we are not going to allow football to disappear.

“This is the only option to save the modest, the medium clubs. Those who have the right to have an opinion are the fans, those 4,000 million.

“They want better competitions, more competitive. And nobody cares about this. It is not true that we end the leagues.”

[email protected] (Rich Jones)

This article originally appeared on Mirror – Football