PlayStation Play at Home FREE Horizon Zero Dawn: Download latest PS4 freebie

It’s a great time to be a PlayStation fan right now, as Sony continues to give away free games.

Sony’s PlayStation Play at Home scheme continues with the release of Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition.

Available completely free of charge, the Play at Home version of Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition has an April 20 release date.

UK fans can start downloading the game from 4am BST on the morning of April 20. It will be available as a free download until the same time on May 15.

You can access the game on PlayStation 4, although it’s also playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility.

Horizon Zero Dawn is a stunning open-world action game set in a post-apocalyptic world dominated by machines.

As the name suggests, the Complete Edition contains the base game, as well as all of the post-release downloadable content.

And with sequel Horizon Forbidden West launching later this year, Sony’s Play at Home scheme is a great way to get up to speed.

“Experience Aloy of the Nora’s entire legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a world ruled by deadly Machines,” reads the official description.