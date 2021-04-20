NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Random: Someone Turned A Nintendo GameCube Into A Flower Pot

Random: Someone Turned A Nintendo GameCube Into A Flower Pot

We’ve seen a lot of weird and wonderful GameCube conversions over the years, and the latest design that’s got the attention of social media is one that’s been transformed into a flower pot.

Yes, YouTuber NitroRad – a guy who has been putting out some excellent videos about retro and indie games for many years now, recently showed off the GameCube flower pot he helped his girlfriend make.

Before anyone gets angry, it’s worth noting that this is the shell of an old “busted” GameCube. You can also see some of the damage on the side of the unit in the photos above.

What do you think of this creation? Has it inspired you to make your own Nintendo-themed flower pot, or would you prefer to restore a system like this? Leave a comment down below.

This article originally appeared on Nintendo Life | Latest News

