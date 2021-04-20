NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Real-life Jurassic Park with more than 100 dinosaurs coming to Manchester

Real-life Jurassic Park with more than 100 dinosaurs coming to Manchester

Real-life Jurassic Park with more than 100 dinosaurs coming to Manchester
Dino Kingdom is coming to Manchester this summer featuring more than 100 life-like dinosaurs in an epic adventure. The park will include a huge Tyrannosaurus Rex and a towering Apatosaurus which will be more than 18 metres long. There will also be smaller dinosaurs including babies hatching from eggs and other interactive creatures amongst the woodland, including crocodiles, frogs, bees, spiders and more.
The event has been dubbed an “epic outdoor, prehistoric exploration” with state-of-the-art 3D and augmented reality technology bringing dinosaurs back to life with “unforgettable interactive experiences” and “thrilling fairground rides”.

The park promises to be “an educational experience as much as an adventure” with an excavation sand pit, dinosaur eggs, fossils, volcanoes, a giant dinosaur skeleton head and a walk-through fossil tunnel for those budding palaeontologists to enjoy.

There will also be food and drink available to enjoy in the picnic areas.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

