Business

RT’s Keiser Report looks at what will replace the ‘falling European Union’

Max Keiser talks to economist Alasdair Macleod of GoldMoney.com about geopolitics in an age of rampant money printing.

If you look at the European Union, Macleod says, “that actually is a system that is falling apart.” He explains that “The only thing that’s keeping it together is the ECB and the way it prints money to finance governance and the way it manages the euro. That is the only thing keeping the European Union together.”

Macleod goes on: “Now, at some stage, I think that’s going to collapse, and what then happens is that Germany is freed of its obligations… But then Germany will have to reevaluate what her role is in Europe. And I think that we’ve got the makings of a new Hanseatic League, if you like, with Germany there as pivot in the middle, and you’ve got Russia on the eastern flank, and you got Britain on the western flank. And I can see that developing and replacing the EU. How long would it take? I think the next financial crisis would probably be the EU’s last. And if I’m right in that, then it could be a matter of within a year. I just don’t see the EU managing to continue on its current course for terribly long.”

