Samsung's new budget phone has premium features at a price that's hard to believe

For just £159, you’ll get a smartphone that includes a 6.5-inch Infinity-V Display with a 90Hz high refresh rate panel for silky smooth scrolling and fast-paced gaming – that’s only slightly slower than the 120Hz screen found on the Galaxy S21, which starts from £769. In fact, the iPhone 12 Pro, which starts at £999, only packs a 60Hz refresh rate!

A 21:9 cinema-style aspect ratio for the Galaxy M12 ensures movies fill the whole display with no black bars. Dolby Atmos support should help to add some extra realism to the audio. And that elongated 21:9 screen also makes it perfect for running two apps simultaneously, stacked on top of one another – so you can continue streaming from YouTube while you type an email, for example.