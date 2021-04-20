Spain: Foreign Office issues major vaccination update for British expats – regional rules

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office ( FCDO ) has issued a new update on its Spain travel advice page. It is specifically aimed at British expats living abroad in the country.

In its latest update for Spain, the FCDO explains it has provided "new information on how to get COVID-19 vaccine if you live in Spain but are not registered for public healthcare." It reads: "We have received the following information from certain Spanish regional healthcare authorities for those who are not registered for public healthcare (for example, those who have private health insurance). "Please be aware that this is information from the Spanish authorities and is subject to change." The FCDO aims to provide as much insight as possible for Britons, particularly as "some information may only be available in Spanish."

The availability of vaccines and how to access them vary depending on which region people are residing in. The FCDO explains those in Andalusia “should visit Andalusia’s health service website for details on how to register for the vaccine. More information on the campaign is available on Andalusia’s vaccine website.” For those in the Balearic Islands, a telephone number is provided where expats can “register for the vaccine”. They are also advised to utilise the Balearic Islands health service website. For those living in the Canary Islands, the FCDO says it is “awaiting further information from the government of the Canary Islands regarding their vaccine plan for those who do not have public healthcare”.

It adds: "You will be given a provisional health card to cover the vaccination and any other public health needs." The FCDO is updating its list as more information becomes available in a bid to give British citizens the most up-to-date insight. "UK nationals living in Spain who do not live in the areas listed above, should contact their local health centre or private insurance company for more information," continues the information on the FCDO travel advice page. "The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is the UK authority responsible for assessing the safety, quality and efficacy of vaccines. "It has authorised the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines for temporary supply and use in the UK. "British nationals living overseas should seek medical advice from their local healthcare provider in the country where they reside. "Information about vaccines used in other national programmes, including regulatory status, should be available from the local authorities."

