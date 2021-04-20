This Morning's Dr Chris issues health warning about showering every day

What’s more, antibacterial soaps can actually kill off normal bacteria.

“This upsets the balance of microorganisms on the skin and encourages the emergence of hardier, less friendly organisms that are more resistant to antibiotics,” it adds.

What does the research say?

An article review published in the Emerging Infectious Diseases journal reviewed evidence for the relationship between skin hygiene and infection, the effects of washing on skin integrity, and recommendations for skin care practices.

According to the review, widespread use of antimicrobial products has prompted concern about emergence of resistance to antiseptics and damage to the skin barrier associated with frequent washing.