This Morning's Dr Chris issues health warning about showering every day

“This upsets the balance of microorganisms on the skin and encourages the emergence of hardier, less friendly organisms that are more resistant to antibiotics,” it adds.
What does the research say?
An article review published in the Emerging Infectious Diseases journal reviewed evidence for the relationship between skin hygiene and infection, the effects of washing on skin integrity, and recommendations for skin care practices.
According to the review, widespread use of antimicrobial products has prompted concern about emergence of resistance to antiseptics and damage to the skin barrier associated with frequent washing.
The researchers concluded that when the frequency of washing leads to skin damage, it is counterproductive.
It is important to also acknowledge the health benefits that showering brings.
Speaking to health body Cleveland Clinic, Dermatologist Shilpi Khetarpal, MD, outlined these health benefits.
Dr Khetarpal added that daily showering can strip skin of moisture, however.
“Some people shower in the morning, after the gym, then again before bed,” she said.
“That’s not necessary, and can be very drying and irritating for your skin.”
This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Read More
0 Comments