This Morning's Dr Chris issues health warning about showering every day

Health

This Morning's Dr Chris issues health warning about showering every day

This Morning's Dr Chris issues health warning about showering every day
Having a shower is one of the simple joys of life. It rejuvenates the skin and mind and provides a host of additional health benefits, such as increasing blood flow. Opinion is divided about whether you should shower daily, however. Drawing on research, This Morning‘s Dr Chris highlighted the health risks posed by daily showering. 
What’s more, antibacterial soaps can actually kill off normal bacteria.

“This upsets the balance of microorganisms on the skin and encourages the emergence of hardier, less friendly organisms that are more resistant to antibiotics,” it adds.

What does the research say?

An article review published in the Emerging Infectious Diseases journal reviewed evidence for the relationship between skin hygiene and infection, the effects of washing on skin integrity, and recommendations for skin care practices.

According to the review, widespread use of antimicrobial products has prompted concern about emergence of resistance to antiseptics and damage to the skin barrier associated with frequent washing.

The review looked at studies on handwashing, which found that nurses with skin damage on their hands due to frequent washing and wearing gloves harbored more infectious agents than other nurses.

The researchers concluded that when the frequency of washing leads to skin damage, it is counterproductive.

It is important to also acknowledge the health benefits that showering brings.

Speaking to health body Cleveland Clinic, Dermatologist Shilpi Khetarpal, MD, outlined these health benefits. 

“We come in contact with thousands of allergens every day. Showering rinses off those allergens, as well as bacteria and viruses,” she said.

Dr Khetarpal added that daily showering can strip skin of moisture, however.

“Some people shower in the morning, after the gym, then again before bed,” she said.

“That’s not necessary, and can be very drying and irritating for your skin.”

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
