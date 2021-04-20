Tom Jones addresses Prince Philip's apology after the Duke's 'gargle with pebbles' swipe

He added: “Linda is the love of my life, and she still is, even though she doesn’t look like she did. I don’t look like I did either, but I try my best. She’s lost her spark.”

Meanwhile, Prince Philip was laid to rest at St George’s Chapel in Windsor over the weekend.

At the funeral service, the 30 members of the congregation wore face masks and socially distanced in line with Covid restrictions, with the Queen seated alone.

Advertisements

Also alone, Prince Harry sat on the opposite side of the aisle to his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate.

Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, who is pregnant with their second child, did not attend the funeral on the advice of her doctor and instead stayed at their home in California.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed