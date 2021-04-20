Where 'Allo 'Allo cast are now from dementia battle to life in New Zealand

’80s TV series ‘Allo ‘Allo! centred around the Second World War was the show that coined a multitude of memorable catchphrases and belly laughs.

The BBC sitcom focused on the life of French cafe owner Nouvion made us laugh for over ten years, and continues to bring a smile to homes today.

85 episodes created by sitcom legends Croft and Lloyd centred around life at the cafe during the German occupation of France in WWII.

The show ended in 1992 but we certainly can’t forget its cultural cliches, physical humour, visual gags, and most humorous catchphrases.

Due to its great popularity, the show returned in 2007 for ‘The Return of ‘Allo ‘Allo!’ where a number of the cast members were able to reprise their much-loved roles.

(Image: Brain Sharper)

But what happened to the cast since leaving the set for good?

Let’s take a look.

Carmen Silvera – Edith Artois

(Image: Daily Express/Daily Mail)

Canada- born Carmen Silvera appeared in a string of television shows before joining the cast of ‘Allo ‘Allo!

Edith Artois was the main antagonist of the show and wife of Rene Artois.

She was a cabaret performer at Cafe Rene.

The actress and mum-of-one continued to work until the early ’00s, touring the country in the comedy You Only Live Twice.

The following year she was diagnosed with lung cancer. She died in August 2002, aged 80.

Richard Marner – Coloner Kurt Von Strohm

(Image: IMBD/Flikr)

Russian-born Richard Marner joined the cast of the BBC series about the French resistance at its inception in 1982 after an illustrious film career.

Marner appeared alongside Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn in 1951’s The African Queen.

His other movie credits included Reach For The Sky, You Only Live Twice and Ice Cold In Alex.

He also starred alongside Ben Affleck and Morgan Freeman in 2002 film The Sum of All Fears.

The actor died in 2004, at the age of 82.

Gorden Kaye – Rene Artois

(Image: Mirror Online)

Gorden, from Huddersfield, was originally a soap star, appearing in Coronation Street as Bernard Butler.

As Rene, Gorden Kaye risked his neck to aid the resistance and stay out of trouble with the Nazis.

Kaye had rarely been seen onscreen following the end of the long-running BBC show.

The actor was in a serious car accident where he was left critically ill in hospital after a plank was blown through his car windscreen during the Burns’ Day storm in January of that year.

He returned to the show in 1990, and also starred in a successful stage version of ‘Allo ‘Allo! alongside the original cast, and later a new-look line-up, which frequently toured in the UK and internationally.

The actor’s last screen role was in BBC sketch show Revolver in 2004, before he faced a long battle with dementia.

The star died in January of 2017.

Arthur Bostrom – Officer Crabtree

(Image: BBC/Twitter/Arthur Bostrom)

Durham University graduate Arthur Bostrom trained for the theatre at the Drama Studio London before joining the cast of ‘Allo ‘Allo!

His character Officer Crabtree first appeared in series two of the show and gained a lot of laughs for his mispronunciation of English words.

The 66-year-old’s character mangled vowels led him to adopt the greeting famous show greeting: ‘Good moaning’.

Since leaving the show he has returned to TV on Miss Marple: The Body in the Library, Return to Treasure Island and 99-1.

He has also appeared in a number of plays and radio programmes, including the BBC dramatisation of The Good Soldier Švejk by Jaroslav Hašek alongside ‘Allo ‘Allo! co-star Sam Kelly.

On record, Bostrom hasn’t appeared on screen since 2018 when he reprised his role.

Vicki Michelle – Yvette Carte-Blanche

(Image: Getty Images/Daily Express/ITV)

Since leaving ‘Allo ‘Allo!, Vicki Michelle, 70, has continued her acting career.

The actress and mum-of-one went onto soapland, appearing in the likes of Doctors and Emmerdale.

The actress has also enjoyed roles in a string of plays and starred in feature films including The Callback Queen, Silent Hours and No reasons.

She has faced criticism in recent years when she criticised British producers for always casting the same small group of performers in leading roles.

In 2010 Michelle was awarded an MBE for her services to charity.

The actress also spent some time in the Australian jungle with Ant and Dec and she starred in starred in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Guy Siner – Lieutenant Hubert Gruber

(Image: BBC/Daily Mail)

Guy Siner, 73, was born in Manhattan to an American father and an English mother.

After ‘Allo ‘Allo! Siner appeared in television programmes such as ChuckleVision, Doctors and Diagnosis Murder.

Siner’s film credits include Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl and Return to the Secret Garden.

He has also lent his voice to a number of computer games and animated TV series.

Siner is distinguished as one of only 10 actors to appear in both the Doctor Who and Star Trek franchises.

The actor has a performing family as he is cousins with Selina Jane Cadell who has appeared in the likes of Doc Martin and Midsomer Murders, as well as his late brother Simon dell who starred in BBC comedy Hi-de-Hi!

Richard Gibson – Herr Otto Flick

(Image: IMBD/Daily Express)

Uganda-born Richard Gibson, 67, appeared in The Children of the New Forest, Poldark and Park Ranger before landing the role as the much-despised Gestapo officer Herr Flick in ‘Allo ‘Allo!

He reportedly came to the attention of co-creator David Croft while telling jokes with a German accent at his daughter’s wedding.

Gibson appeared in eight series of the show before David Janson took over the role in the final season.

Much of his career since the show has been on stage but he has also appeared in TV mini-series Trade Winds and has worked as a voice over artist.

Sue Hodge – Mimi Labonq

(Image: IMBD/ITV)

Sue Hodge, 63, played diminutive Mimi Labonq, who replaced Maria (Francesca Gonshaw) as one of Rene’s waitresses.

Much of the actress’ career before and after ‘Allo ‘Allo! has been on stage, both in the UK and around the world. Last year Hodge starred as Nurse Mimi in the Haverhill Arts Centre production of the pantomime ‘Robin Hood’.

In 2009 Hodge returned to television as Connie in BBC3 sitcom The Lads Club.

The Gemini actress married musician Keith ‘Paddington’ Richards near Lincoln in 2002.

Sue tours in her one woman show Mimi and Me (‘Allo Again) and has written Her first book Mimi’s Memoirs, both of which take you through Sue’s time in front of the camera and behind the scenes of ‘Allo ‘Allo.

Gavin Richards – Captain Alberto Bertorelli

(Image: BBC/Daily Mail)

Gavin Richards, 74, appeared as Captain Alberto Bertorelli in more than 30 episodes of ‘Allo ‘Allo! between 1987 and 1989.

He continued acting, starring in roles in Kinsey, Mike & Angelo and Coronation Street.

The actor is best known for his portrayal of Terry Raymond in EastEnders from 1996 to 2002.

Richards also appeared in The Bill, Annie’s Bar and Full Throttle.

He was nominated for an Olivier Award for his 1980 production of the playwright’s Accidental Death of an Anarchist.

Richards, who also co-founded a theatre company in New Zealand with wife Tamara Henry, also had his book of poetry published in 2015.

