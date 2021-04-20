'Without Ruth I wouldn’t be able to cook or clean' Eamonn Holmes details health struggles

“Not being able to bend down, reach, pick up things when I drop them, put things in the right place, and keep a sense of order has been frustrating, shameful and humbling.”

Eamonn then candidly added: “Without help, without Ruth, I wouldn’t be able to cook or clean up after myself.

“Dishes would be in the sink for days, because I just wouldn’t have the strength or motivation to keep the house as close to a ‘show house’ as I could.”

Eamonn added to the Daily Star that the pain he is suffering from currently is “more than I have ever known”.

