Xbox Series X and S update improves console's best feature: Quick Resume gets an upgrade

Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are about to receive a big new system update.

The next major firmware update is currently being tested by early access preview members.

And according to Xbox engineering lead Eden Marie, the new update makes big changes to one of the console’s best features.

In a series of tweets previewing the update, Marie points out that you can now group your games by titles that support Quick Resume.

Likewise, the upcoming update will let you know if the game you’re currently running supports the feature in the first place.

“Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead Insiders: in case you were wondering why I shared that tip on reordering groups!” reads an Eden Marie tweet.

“See what’s stored in Quick Resume from your groups list (Guide, Home and My games & apps) and see if your running game supports Quick Resume in the Guide.”

In a follow-up tweet, the Xbox engineer confirms that fans can delete Quick Resume games that are no longer required.

“Also, delete your Quick Resume save for games you don’t care about anymore.”