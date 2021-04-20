Xbox Update is Here with Xbox App Leaderboards, New Game Pass Features, and More

Summary View leaderboards and achievements on game detail pages in the Xbox mobile app .

. Discover more games with recommendations and collections coming to Xbox Game Pass, and join a friend’s game on console with Play with Friends .

. Download your games as quickly as possible with the new suspend game feature.

Team Xbox is excited to continue bringing new ways to make Xbox even better, including refining the experience and delivering brand new features, based on your feedback. This month’s release includes achievement tracking on game detail pages and leaderboards in the Xbox mobile app, new game recommendations and collections on Xbox Game Pass, the ability to suspend your active game to speed up downloads suspend game feature, and more.

Achievements

At Xbox we’re always listening to our fans. As we continue to evolve the new Xbox mobile app on iOS and Android, we heard your feedback that you wanted to bring achievements back to the Xbox app. Last month, we started rolling out and testing achievement experiences in the Xbox app, and starting today, select gamers can check out monthly leaderboards to see how you rank against your friends. We’ll also be adding the ability to view achievements on game detail pages to help track your progress. Everyone will see these updates in the app by the end of the month, and we’ll continue refining the experience over time. Stay tuned for more updates to the Xbox mobile app in the near future.

Advertisements

Play Xbox Game Pass games with your friends

Playing games with your friends just got easier with Xbox Game Pass on your console. Play with Friends now appears when friends are playing any Xbox Game Pass game. You can either jump right into a joinable multiplayer session or begin installing the games your friends are currently playing.





New game recommendations and collections coming to Xbox Game Pass

Explore new game recommendations and collections in Game Pass on your console. Discover another gem based on your gameplay history with “Because you played,” or find a game to play with friends in “Multiplayer.” And that’s not all – we’re adding even more collections like first-person shooters, science fiction, horror, sandbox, mystery, anime, fantasy, cute, and more. With all these collections landing in the Game Pass hub on your console, you’re sure to find something to suit your mood.





Suspend game and speed up your downloads

Download your games as quickly as possible with the new suspend game feature in My games & apps. Today, the queue warns you when your active game is slowing download speeds. Now you’ll have the option to suspend your active game in order to free up bandwidth and get the most efficient download speeds. Then, with Quick Resume, you can jump right back into your game whenever you want to start playing again.

Help shape the future of Xbox

Stay tuned to Xbox Wire for future updates and all the latest and greatest Xbox related news. For support related to Xbox updates, visit support.xbox.com. A subset of players may see additional features that aren’t listed here, like the new Microsoft Edge experience on console. These features are only enabled for a portion of the Xbox Insider audience to gauge interest and collect feedback.

Advertisements

If you’d like to help create the future of Xbox and get access to early features, download the Xbox Insider Hub on your Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or Windows 10 PC today. Let us know what you think – we’re always listening!