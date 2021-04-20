Zidane's answer to Super League questions in stark contrast to Klopp's response

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane’s response to his opinion on the European Super League were in stark contrast to those of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Both Real and Liverpool were unveiled as two of the 12 founding members of the new breakaway competition on Sunday night.

The blockbuster ESL proposal has been slammed by fans and governing bodies, with threats of those involved being banned from other competitions and playing for their national sides.

But when asked for his response ahead of their clash with Cadiz, Real Madrid boss Zidane refused to discuss the matter, and told the press to speak to president Florentino Perez, who is also the chairman of the brand new tournament.

“These are questions for the President. I am here to talk about the game,” Zidane said.

“I’m not going to give my opinion about the Super League. You can say I never get involved, and that is true.”

Zidane also confirmed that no discussion has taken place about possible ramifications for their current Champions League campaign.

Los Blancos are due to face Chelsea later this month in the semi-finals of the competition they have dominated at times in recent years.

“We have not talked about a possible sanction in the Champions League for the Super League,” he added. “Nothing, zero. We do not talk about that.”

Liverpool manager Klopp has previously said he was not in favour of a Super League-style of competition

And speaking after a 1-1 draw with Leeds on Monday, the German admitted that he understood the backlash, claiming that he was in no way involved in the decision.

“My opinion didn’t change,” he told Sky Sports when asked when he thought of the plans.

“Obviously I heard first-hand about it yesterday and when you’re trying to prepare a game, a very difficult game against Leeds United.

“Then we got some information, not a lot to be honest, most of the things you more or less can read in newspapers or wherever.

“It’s a tough one. People are not happy with it, I can understand that, but there’s not a lot more I can say about it to be honest, because we were not involved in any processes.

“Not the players, not me. We didn’t know about it. That’s the fact, the facts are out there, and we will have to wait and see how it develops.”

