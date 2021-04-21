NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

16-year-old dies in accidental shooting inside abandoned home in east Harris County, investigators say

16-year-old dies in accidental shooting inside abandoned home in east Harris County, investigators say
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Investigators believe a 16-year-old was accidentally shot while he and three others were handling a handgun inside an abandoned home on Wednesday afternoon.According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 1:18 p.m. to the 12800 block of Flagstaff Lane, which is located near Beaumont Highway and S. Lake Houston Parkway.

The teen was transported to the hospital with critical injuries before he was pronounced dead.Major Susan Cotter of the sheriff’s office said there were four juveniles in the home, all 16 or 17 years old. Deputies believe the boy was killed due to an accidental discharge of the firearm.

The sheriff’s office added the victim was hit in the chest and a 17-year-old boy admitted to handling the gun when it went off.

The three remaining teens were released to their families. The case is being referred to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for potential charges.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News the home where the shooting took place had been through a fire and, after it was partially rebuilt, flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

Deputies believe the teens were skipping school when they gathered at the home.

SEE ALSO: How COVID-19 has impacted rise in violence involving teens in Harris County

Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.

