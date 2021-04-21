NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Anthem Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1

Finance

Anthem Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1

Author Investing.com
This post originally appeared on Stock Market News

Anthem Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1

Investing.com – Anthem reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Anthem announced earnings per share of $ 7.01 on revenue of $ 32.10B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $ 6.38 on revenue of $ 32.97B.

Anthem shares are up 18% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.20% from its 52 week high of $ 386.51 set on April 20. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 10.09% from the start of the year.

Anthem follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Anthem’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on April 14, who reported EPS of $ 4.5 on revenue of $ 33.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $ 3.1 on revenue of $ 30.49B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on April 15 with first quarter EPS of $ 5.31 on revenue of $ 70.2B, compared to forecast for EPS of $ 4.39 on revenue of $ 69.07B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

