Anthem Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1

Investing.com – Anthem reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Anthem announced earnings per share of $ 7.01 on revenue of $ 32.10B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $ 6.38 on revenue of $ 32.97B.

Anthem shares are up 18% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.20% from its 52 week high of $ 386.51 set on April 20. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 10.09% from the start of the year.

Anthem follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Anthem’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on April 14, who reported EPS of $ 4.5 on revenue of $ 33.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $ 3.1 on revenue of $ 30.49B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on April 15 with first quarter EPS of $ 5.31 on revenue of $ 70.2B, compared to forecast for EPS of $ 4.39 on revenue of $ 69.07B.

