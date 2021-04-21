Apple reboots the iMac with a stunning new look, more power and plenty of surprises

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

It’s the update that many Mac fans have been waiting for with Apple finally rebooting its desktop PC. Yes, the iMac has received a total overhaul with a new look, Apple M1 processor and even Touch ID in the wireless keyboard. Like the original computer that was launched back in 1998, this 2021 machine comes in seven fruity colours including green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver.

The new look also extends to the screen with the updated 4.5K Retina 24-inch display reducing the bezels and now pushing closer to the edge of the case meaning you get more space for your content. This new display also features Apple’s clever True Tone technology, which automatically adjusts the colour temperature as the environment changes for a more natural viewing experience and there’s an anti-reflective coating to make viewing in all lighting conditions better. For an evening’s movie binge there are 1.3 million pixels and over a billion colours, plus your eyes will be treated 500 nits of brightness meaning you should be able to view content even in a sunlit room. Apple is making a big noise about the new slim look of its iMac but don’t think for one minute that this thin design means less power. That’s because tucked inside the aluminium casing is the latest M1 processor which Apple says will bring improved performance. In fact, the firm is boasting that users will see up to 85 percent faster CPU performance and up to 2x faster GPU performance for certain apps like Affinity Photo and Photoshop. Advertisements To boost the experience of using the iMac further are six Dolby Atmos-powered speakers, studio mics and a much better 1080p Face ID camera which should help boost those all-important Zoom calls. That boosted web cam is something many have been wanting for a while so it’s great to see Apple finally bringing this upgrade to its latest Mac.

On the rear case are two Thunderbolt ports for superfast data transfers, giving customers high-performance options to connect to more devices, including support for up to a 6K display. Finally there’s an update to the keyboard with some options now coming with Touch ID technology for an easy way to unlock the iMac and make purchases online using Apple Pay. Both the keyboard and mouse are also colour matched to the Mac itself. “M1 is a gigantic leap forward for the Mac, and today we’re excited to introduce the all-new iMac, the first Mac designed around the breakthrough M1 chip,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “With its striking design in seven stunning colors, its immersive 4.5K Retina display, the best camera, mics, and speakers ever in a Mac, and Touch ID, combined with the amazing performance of M1 and the power of macOS Big Sur, the new iMac takes everything people love about iMac to an entirely new level.”