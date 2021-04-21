Apple reboots the iMac with a stunning new look, more power and plenty of surprises

Author
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed
Apple is making a big noise about the new slim look of its iMac but don’t think for one minute that this thin design means less power. That’s because tucked inside the aluminium casing is the latest M1 processor which Apple says will bring improved performance. In fact, the firm is boasting that users will see up to 85 percent faster CPU performance and up to 2x faster GPU performance for certain apps like Affinity Photo and Photoshop.
To boost the experience of using the iMac further are six Dolby Atmos-powered speakers, studio mics and a much better 1080p Face ID camera which should help boost those all-important Zoom calls. That boosted web cam is something many have been wanting for a while so it’s great to see Apple finally bringing this upgrade to its latest Mac.
Finally there’s an update to the keyboard with some options now coming with Touch ID technology for an easy way to unlock the iMac and make purchases online using Apple Pay. Both the keyboard and mouse are also colour matched to the Mac itself.
“M1 is a gigantic leap forward for the Mac, and today we’re excited to introduce the all-new iMac, the first Mac designed around the breakthrough M1 chip,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.
“With its striking design in seven stunning colors, its immersive 4.5K Retina display, the best camera, mics, and speakers ever in a Mac, and Touch ID, combined with the amazing performance of M1 and the power of macOS Big Sur, the new iMac takes everything people love about iMac to an entirely new level.”
iMac with 7-core GPU starts at £1,249 and is available in green, pink, blue, and silver. It features an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse.
iMac with 8-core GPU starts at £1,499 and is available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. It features an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, two additional USB 3 ports, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and Ethernet.
