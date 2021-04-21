'Bet you're glad Piers wasn't on' Susanna Reid causes stir ex Steve Parish interview

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

“So absolutely the fans, the players, the managers that came out against it – all of them must deserve high praise.”

Manchester City were the first team to pull out of the breakaway league.

Advertisements

They were followed by Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham.

In a statement, the Gunners said that they had “made a mistake” and apologised to fans.

Express.co.uk has contacted a spokesperson for Susanna Reid asking for comment.