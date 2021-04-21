Bethenny Frankel Gets Asked To Go ‘Topless’ In Trailer For ‘The Big Shot’ & Her Clapback Is Perfect

Author Samantha Wilson

This post originally appeared on Hollywood Life

Bethenny Frankel doesn’t hold back when someone suggests she go topless in the new trailer for her upcoming HBO series ‘The Big Shot With Bethenny.’

She’s baaaaack. The first trailer for Bethenny Frankel‘s new reality competition show The Big Shot With Bethenny is here, and it’s promising more of the Bethenny we all know and love (or love to hate). The former The Real Housewives of New York star and serial entrepreneur is still as sharp tongued as ever, as proved by a perfect clapback she provides in the trailer.

During a photoshoot to promote her Skinnygirl shapewear brand, the photographer asks Bethenny a rather personal question. Are she and the two other women in the shoot okay with going topless? The short answer? Nope! “Topless? You want to be bottomless?” she tells the shocked photographer. “We’re marketing shape wear, not my tatas,” she adds in a confessional.

Hilarious as that is, the rest of the trailer is pure drama. The Big Shot With Bethenny centers upon the Skinnygirl mogul attempting to find her second in command, a new member of her executive team with a killer mind for business. It’s a lot harder than you’d think — at least when ultra-picky Bethenny is involved.

A group of interviewees learn the hard way that Bethenny demands perfection, and her version of “perfect” is a bit unattainable. There’s a lot of tears and confusion from people trying their best, some shocking behavior from contestants (“who wears a crop top to an interview??” Bethenny yells at one point), and a look into Bethenny’s many brands.

The Big Shot With Bethenny is her first foray into reality TV since leaving RHONY with much, much drama in 2019. The show premieres April 29 on HBO.