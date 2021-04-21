Boris Johnson shares how 'red list' will be decided from May – 'constant' changes likely

“This work is done actually not by the Government itself, it’s done by the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC).

“All countries we keep under constant review and judge the state of the pandemic in those countries.

“They look at the issue and they will make their determination based on what they think we need to do and clearly if they think there is a variant of concern for instance if they think the disease is taking off rapidly in that country or they have any other reason for concern then it will move onto the red list and downwards if it is going in a different direction.

“It is the JBC that does it and we keep it under constant review.”

This is very similar to how the “travel corridor” system of 2020 was reviewed, and therefore it is likely changes will happen frequently in line with surges and falls in Covid-related data around the world.

It does mean that changes could come suddenly, or simply as a precautionary measure.

Such is the case for India, which went onto the “red list” on Monday night amid growing concerns over a variant of COVID-19 first detected in the country.

