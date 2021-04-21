Boris Johnson shares how 'red list' will be decided from May – 'constant' changes likely

“We keep the ‘red list’ under constant review,” the PM said.
“All countries we keep under constant review and judge the state of the pandemic in those countries.
“This work is done actually not by the Government itself, it’s done by the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC).
READ MORE: Holidays 2021: Will France, Spain and Greece be on green list?
“It is the JBC that does it and we keep it under constant review.”
This is very similar to how the “travel corridor” system of 2020 was reviewed, and therefore it is likely changes will happen frequently in line with surges and falls in Covid-related data around the world.
It does mean that changes could come suddenly, or simply as a precautionary measure.
Such is the case for India, which went onto the “red list” on Monday night amid growing concerns over a variant of COVID-19 first detected in the country.
DON’T MISS
Malta holidays: Nation to pay tourists to visit [COMMENT]
Holidays: Spain, Portugal, France, Italy & Greece latest FCDO updates [UPDATE]
Holidays 2021: Will France, Spain and Greece be on green list? [INSIGHT]
“You’ll recall that at the moment this is, what we are seeing in India is a variant that is under investigation,” Mr Johnson explained.
“It has not yet been deemed a variant of concern and that was why there has been a delay.
“I think what the JBC has decided is on a purely precautionary basis.
“As we have said the Global Travel Taskforce has reported but what they have said is that we are really going to need to wait until early May before we can say which countries are on the list.
“You can see some of the troubles and problems that some of our friends are currently having so I think it would be premature to speculate about that.
“I am sorry about that but we will be saying as much as possible as soon as we can before May 17.”
This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed
0 Comments