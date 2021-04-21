Call of Duty Cold War Season 3 patch notes, 1.16 update time and release date news

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Season 3 begins this week with the release of a big update. Scheduled to go live in the coming hours, Cold War version 1.16 will include all the latest content for the popular shooter, although fans will have to wait a little longer for the full launch. Four new maps and six new weapons will be released as part of COD Season 3, which is scheduled to go live after another update has been released for Warzone later this week. Advertisements And the good news for Zombies fans is that this week’s patch won’t only be updating multiplayer, with plenty being planned across the Call of Duty franchises. Zombies mode is getting a big boost with the launch of Season 3, including new content for Outbreak Mode and the base maps. A new field upgrade coming with the launch of Season 3 that will be available across all maps is called Toxic Growth and aims to slow down the hordes of undead. Players who unlock Toxic Growth using Crystals will be able to summon a deadly growth of toxic thorns in front of an Operator.

Enemies moving through it have their movement speed halved and suffer toxic damage until they exit the affected area. Through the use of Aetherium Crystals, Operators can upgrade Toxic Growth to give it more charges, double its damage, and even cause enemies who perish from the growth to explode. Treyarch is also planning to add a new explorable area to Outbreak mode called Duga, which is set in the Ural Mountains. This new area has fresh documents, audio logs, radio transmissions, and artefacts hidden throughout, which are guaranteed to offer hints and Easter eggs regarding what’s coming next to Zombies mode. Outbreak will also be updated with new world events, with Treyarch telling fans this week: “For the first time in Outbreak, gain access to upgrades for the D.I.E. Machine Wonder Weapon, unlock the powerful Aether Tool item by destroying Fury Crystals, discover the secret to warping ahead to higher difficulty regions even faster, and more. Advertisements “Outbreak objectives are now active in more locations than ever before in Season Three. Encounter the Defend, Retrieve, and Holdout Objectives in more regions for even more variety in every Outbreak match.”

CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS: COLD WAR SEASON 3 RELEASE DATE Developers Treyarch has confirmed that the Call of Duty Cold War Season 3 release date has been set for Thursday, April 22, 2021. However, the update that includes all the new content listed above will be available to download on Wednesday, April 21. Activision has scheduled the Cold War 1.16 patch to go live at 5am BST on April 21 across PS4, Xbox One, PC and next-gen consoles. A message from Treyarch explains: “The Season Three update will be available for Black Ops Cold War on April 20 at 9 PM PT and will be available for Warzone April 21 at 9 PM PT. “For this update, there will be a download size of approximately 8.1 – 13.1 GB for Black Ops Cold War and 25.2 – 25.9 GB for owners of the free-to-play Warzone who have the latest updates on either game.” Early patch notes for this week’s Season 3 release have been shared, with more details expected to be released after this week’s Cold War update:

Hunt for Adler Starting with the launch of Season Three, the new “Hunt for Adler” limited-time event will task Operators with unique in-game challenges in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone to learn of Adler’s whereabouts. Complete these Intel Challenges to unlock Event rewards, including Weapon Charms, Calling Cards, a new Operator Skin, and more. You can find more details about this event in the Seasonal Event tab on the main menu between Play and Weapons once Season Three kicks off in Warzone. Once you’ve completed a full set of challenges in either Black Ops Cold War or Warzone over the course of the event, you’ll unlock an exclusive Adler skin for use in both games. Sticks and Stones Returns at Season Launch Yes, the hugely popular Multiplayer mode is back for Black Ops Cold War, continuing Treyarch’s time-honored party mode tradition. It’s every Operator for themselves, with each player deploying with the R1 Shadowhunter crossbow, Ballistic Knife, and a Tomahawk. Earn score with crossbow and Ballistic Knife kills, and eliminate enemies with the Tomahawk to bankrupt their score to zero. The first player to reach the score limit or the player with the highest score when the timer expires wins. New Multiplayer and Zombies Season Challenges Unlock new customization content and XP bonuses by completing new Season Challenges and Operator Missions in Multiplayer and Zombies. Complete all Season Challenges for a specific mode (Multiplayer or Zombies) to unlock a massive bonus of 10,000 XP and a badass Animated Master Calling Card to add to your Profile and Calling Card Showcase.

