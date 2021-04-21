NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

'Calm, stunning woman sitting alone': Behind 'historic' photo of Kate...

Life & Style

'Calm, stunning woman sitting alone': Behind 'historic' photo of Kate at Philip funeral

2 min

117views
112
16 shares, 112 points

Author
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

'Calm, stunning woman sitting alone': Behind 'historic' photo of Kate at Philip funeral
The photograph shows the Duchess looking directly into the lens of a camera. Wearing black to show her respects, including a face mask, her eyes speak volumes.
A body language expert analysed the snap, which she dubbed “historic”.

It certainly provides an intimate glimpse of Britain’s future queen, saying a sombre farewell to the husband of Elizabeth II, her grandfather-in-law.

Advertisements

Judi James told Express.co.uk: “As any photographer will tell you, an iconic image is often down to a mixture of planning and luck and that mantra would apply to this truly stunning and memorable photo of Kate taken at her father-in-law’s funeral.

“It’s a moment that defines something important and historic for our Royal Family but it is also a moment that is visually pleasing in terms of style, too.”

READ MORE: How to reclaim lost Tesco Clubcard vouchers

The expert claimed this was the perfect time for Kate to look more regal than ever, as Britons say goodbye to a man who represents a bye-gone era for the Royal Family.

She said: “With Prince Philip being laid to rest there was a feeling that an era of royal life was quickly vanishing with him.

“People were mourning a generation of royals that provided an image of something dashing and glamorous.

“The photos of the Queen and Philip in their younger days made that loss even more painful and with the Queen sitting isolated and vulnerable, overseeing a whole host of dramas and problems in the lives of the generations that will follow her, the feeling was that we would ‘never see their like again’.

DON’T MISS
Kate Middleton borrows earrings given to Queen as wedding gift [INSIGHT] 
Kate Middleton has ‘timeless’ ruby ring in jewellery collection [STYLE] 
Kate Middleton could step up to support Queen [ANALYSIS] 

“It was the perfect time for Kate to appear looking more regal than she has before: elegant, confident and very slightly aloof in a way that is in contrast to the laughing, often self-effacing woman we usually see with her husband and/or children, it was gratifying to see her car sweeping up to the entrance and this very calm, stunning woman sitting alone with nobody else to affect or dilute her body language signals.”

The expert suggested the image gave us an insight into Queen Catherine, and how she might be.

Advertisements

“If anyone was wondering what a future Queen Catherine might look like, this was the moment that appeared to show us, and there was never a better time to reassure fans in terms of the continuity of the crown.”

“Boy, those are really high heels,” one observed.

The Duchess was spotted with her children in Chelsea yesterday, according to one shopkeeper. 

She said: “I’ve always been a Kate Middleton fan.

“Today she was in one of my stores on the King’s Road with George and Charlotte, what the team told me about how she was with them and how the kids were with each other makes me like her even more!”

Read More

, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

112
16 shares, 112 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish