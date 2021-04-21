David Haye has Anthony Joshua theory ahead of blockbuster Tyson Fury fight – EXCLUSIVE

Author
Fury and Joshua are in the primes of their career as well at 32 and 31 years of age respectively.
The latter heads into this summer’s contest with more recent experience having knocked out Kubrat Pulev back in December, while Fury hasn’t fought since his resounding victory over Deontay Wilder at the start of 2020.
Haye believes Fury is still riding the wave of that impressive win to clinch the WBC heavyweight belt.
And the former unified cruiserweight world champion believes that has had a knock-on effect to the public’s view on Joshua.
“A fight I thought was one of the best heavyweight contests I’ve ever seen. I didn’t know that Tyson Fury could fight the way he did and I think he shocked Deontay Wilder.
“I rate Deontay Wilder – I still do – but he [Fury] made him look very, very ordinary.
“He made him look even more ordinary than his previous fights that weren’t that good and those guys went the distance.
“Off the strength of that amazing victory, they’ve written off Anthony Joshua and write him off at your peril.”
Haye goes on to suggest that Fury may well be caught out if he underestimates Joshua.
“Anthony Joshua has been working very hard behind the scenes whilst Tyson Fury has been celebrating his amazing victory. A lot of people see him [Fury] as the world No 1 as he’s just beaten the WBC champion,” Haye added.
“Fury, I don’t believe he believes he has to raise anything. I think he just thinks he’s better.
“He just thinks he turns up and he’s just going to beat up Anthony Joshua and I don’t believe that’s the case.
“It didn’t help him how everyone was saying how easy the fight with Ruiz was going to be. I think that worked against him.
“This time everybody is going to doubt him. He’s got nothing to lose. He’s going to go out there with not many people believing he’s going to win.
“He’s going to go out there and prove everybody wrong and he’s going to show the world what he’s all about.
“Experts have written him off… but he’s a very special boxer and someone who I don’t believe has shown everything that he’s got.
“I believe there’s so much more in the locker, he’s proven as a fighter and he’s got better every time I’ve seen him and I just believe it’s the perfect time for him to show what he’s really got.”
