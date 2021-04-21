NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Discord down: Server status latest as Discord outage hits service

Entertainment

Discord down: Server status latest as Discord outage hits service

1 min

90views
70
12 shares, 70 points
Discord down: Server status latest as Discord outage hits service
Discord servers are down, with thousands of reports coming in of core services not working tonight.

It appears to be a worldwide outage, meaning that most regions have been affected by these current issues.

The good news is that the Discord support team has confirmed it has spotted the problems and is looking to fix them.

Advertisements

The latest message from Discord reads: “We’re so sorry for the trouble! Our team is currently aware and investigating the situation; you’ll be able to stay updated through our status page.

A message on the official Discord page reads: “We are currently investigating guilds becoming unavailable. We believe this issue is related to a deploy and are actively investigating.”

It’s unclear what is causing tonight’s outage or how long Discord servers will be down tonight.

The Down Detector outage map shows that the Discord issues are affecting users in the UK and the US.

There are over 20,000 reports of servers being down, with more being covered worldwide.

The apps seems to load up without issue, but messages fail to load when users send them.

According to the official report, Discord is investigating the issue online. It could have something to do with a major power incident at Google.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

70
12 shares, 70 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish