Ed Woodward exit confirmed by Manchester United as Joel Glazer issues statement

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

Manchester United have announced the departure of Ed Woodward but he will remain in his position until the end of 2021. The European Super League fiasco has sped up his exit with Woodward resigning amid fan backlash.

United along with 11 other clubs were the founding members of the new competition. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham were all announced from the Premier League with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid from La Liga and Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan from Serie A joining them. Advertisements Woodward’s resignation will end his tenure alongside the Glazers which has run since 2013. He said: “I am extremely proud to have served United and it has been an honour to work for the world’s greatest football club for the past 16 years. “The club is well positioned for the future and it will be difficult to walk away at the end of the year. “I will treasure the memories from my time at Old Trafford, during a period when we won the Europa League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup. I am proud of the regeneration of the club’s culture and our return to the Manchester United way of playing.

“We have invested more than £1bn in the squad during my time here and I am particularly delighted with the progress the players have made under the astute leadership of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his coaching team in the last two years. “I am sure that with the changes we have made on-field and to the coaching and football staff in recent years this great club will soon be lifting silverware again. It deserves to. “I desperately wanted the club to win the Premier League during my tenure and I am certain that the foundations are in place for us to win it back for our passionate fans. “Our world-famous academy is flourishing again, with 34 players progressing into the first team since 2013, and it has been a pleasure to watch talents such as Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Axel Tuanzebe flourish in the first team environment. In the years to come the club’s production line of young talent will continue to push established first team players for their places. That competition bodes well for the future. Advertisements “We have also established Manchester United women and their progress is further evidence of the demand for success at this great club.