European Super League issues defiant statement despite 'Big Six' pulling out

European Super League officials have issued a defiant statement following the decision of the Premier League’s Big Six to pull out, insisting ‘football needs to change’.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham all announced on Tuesday night they were withdrawing from the controversial plans, amid a fierce backlash from across the football world.

The breakaway proposals appear to have been left in tatters, but now European Super League organisers have insisted they still want to see a new structure implemented.

The statement read: “The European Super League is convinced that the current status quo of European football needs to change.

“We are proposing a new European competition because the existing system does not work.

(Image: The Super League)

“Our proposal is aimed at allowing the sport to evolve while generating resources and stability for the full football pyramid, including helping to overcome the financial difficulties experienced by the entire football community as a result of the pandemic.

“It would also provide materially enhanced solidarity payments to all football stakeholders.

“Despite the announced departure of the English clubs, forced to take such decisions due to the pressure put on them, we are convinced our proposal is fully aligned with European law and regulations as was demonstrated today by a court decision to protect the Super League from third party actions.”

This article originally appeared on Mirror – Football