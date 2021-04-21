European Super League POLL: Should the Big Six be punished for ESL plot? VOTE NOW

The proposals have ended with considerable damage caused to the reputations of the figures behind the six Premier League clubs’ moves to be a part of the league, which was set to feature 15 founding clubs that were protected from relegation, while five additional league places were to be on offer for other top European clubs to earn via their performances in their respective domestic competions.

However, the official announcement was met by universal disgust as the football community united in its condemnation of the plans.

With fans protesting outside grounds and statements of concern from managers and players, as well as a tidal wave of criticism from the media, the six Premier League clubs’ commitment to the new league quickly disintegrated.

All six have since announced their withdrawal from the proposed new league, with each club addressing the situation via a series of statements.