Fantastic Foden stars once more as Man City beat Villa to close in on title

Author [email protected] (Andy Dunn)

This post originally appeared on Mirror – Football

Now he can pick whoever he wants for the Euros, Gareth Southgate must have had a wide smile beneath his mask.

Then again, who would not be grinning when watching the impudent talent of Phil Foden.

Advertisements

If you would like a young player to wipe the scowl from the face of football, look no further than this diminutive genius.

It is no exaggeration to say Foden is rapidly becoming as important to Manchester City ’s creative output as Kevin de Bruyne, who missed this one with an ankle injury.

Not only did he cancel out John McGinn’s opener with a tidy right-footed volley, he played a part in the build-up to his goal with a left-footed laser of a pass.

(Image: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)