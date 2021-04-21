NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Farmer grows mushrooms inside 900 square-foot building

US

Farmer grows mushrooms inside 900 square-foot building

1 min

74views
59
11 shares, 59 points
Farmer grows mushrooms inside 900 square-foot building

Fresno, California — “Right here, we have a wall of mushrooms. This is how they grow. These are lion’s manes, Italian oysters, blue oysters and the interesting part is that they all start at this size,” Harris said.
“I think that I am probably the only minority farmer and person of color that grows mushrooms, that way, in the state of California,” he added.Harris grew up on a farm but called himself an urban farmer. All the work is done inside his rented space.

“The beautiful thing about this is I don’t have to spend $ 10,000 an acre, a minimum of ten acres or whatever it may be. It’s literally a 900 square foot building. Some obstacles, when I started looking and telling people I wanted to grow mushrooms, they had no idea,” Harris said.

He said most people are only familiar with the three types of mushrooms they see at the grocery stores, but there are many more.

Advertisements

“What we grow are blue oysters, a variety of oysters, blue oysters, elm oysters, Pio Pinos, lions manes, chestnuts. I just got six new strains that I got, so I’m looking forward to growing those,” Harris said.

He said interest in mushrooms is growing as people look to create their own food and meat prices soar. They sell kits for people to grow at home.

“Within a month, 45 days top, so it’s a really fast process. They say if you stared at mushrooms long enough, you could see them grow,” Harris said.

Harris started a mushroom delivery service in the Fresno and Clovis area. It starts at $ 14 a pound.

His mushrooms are also served at local restaurants, including Heirloom and Libelula.

The entrepreneur has a passion for fungi in the Valley. With these local mushrooms, Harris hopes not only to feed local residents but educate and create urban farmers in our area.

CCG

This article originally appeared on ABC13 RSS Feed

Advertisements
, , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

59
11 shares, 59 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish