Fortnite update patch notes: Grappler Bow joins game, alongside surprise Switch download

Author
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed
The surprise midweek update fixes a problem discovered following the release of last week’s major update.
The good news is that the new Fortnite update doesn’t require any server downtime, so you can continue playing once installed.
The update also enables the Grapple Bow, which is available from lara Croft for 500 Gold.
As you can see from the patch notes below, the new update also re-enables the Aloy and Lara limited-time event.
It all started when the Lara and Aloy LTM didn’t appear on certain platforms: “We’re aware that the Team Up! Aloy & Lara LTM is currently not appearing on some platforms. We are working on a fix.
“The Team Up! Aloy & Lara LTM has been temporarily disabled until the mode is up on all platforms. This mode will now begin its run starting the week of April 19. Stay tuned for an update on when players can jump in.”
Thankfully, the new update has fixed the problem, so expect the LTM to return soon.
“We’ll provide an update when the LTM is back up.”
The new update launches just a few days after the release of Fortnite version 16.20.
In addition to a host of bug fixes and gameplay changes, the recent Fortnite update adds a new set of tires for off-roading.
The Chonkers Off-Road Tires can be equipped on vehicles to make them more suited to racing around in the wild.
The news was announced alongside a brand new trailer on Twitter: “Built for handling the toughest driving conditions, Chonkers Off-Road Tires make getting around off-road easier in any vehicle Automobile
“Jump in-game and give them a spin!”
Needless to say, the recent update also fixes some of the more annoying bugs, including an issue with a couple of Battle Pass quests.
Likewise, update 16.20 improves storm visibility in Performance Mode, and also re-introduces Slurpshrooms and Coconuts.
0 Comments