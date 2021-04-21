Fortnite update patch notes: Grappler Bow joins game, alongside surprise Switch download

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

Fortnite developer Epic Games has released a new update on Nintendo Switch, PC and Android devices.

The surprise midweek update fixes a problem discovered following the release of last week’s major update.

The good news is that the new Fortnite update doesn’t require any server downtime, so you can continue playing once installed.

The update also enables the Grapple Bow, which is available from lara Croft for 500 Gold.

As you can see from the patch notes below, the new update also re-enables the Aloy and Lara limited-time event.

It all started when the Lara and Aloy LTM didn’t appear on certain platforms: “We’re aware that the Team Up! Aloy & Lara LTM is currently not appearing on some platforms. We are working on a fix.

“The Team Up! Aloy & Lara LTM has been temporarily disabled until the mode is up on all platforms. This mode will now begin its run starting the week of April 19. Stay tuned for an update on when players can jump in.”

Thankfully, the new update has fixed the problem, so expect the LTM to return soon.