France becomes 'first EU nation' to launch its own Covid 'pass' for travel

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

It will allow those who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to travel with evidence.

Those who have tested negative for coronavirus within a specific time frame, or who have recovered from coronavirus and have natural antibodies will also be allowed to travel.

Advertisements

France’s Secretary of State for Digital, Cédric O, told reporters France is the “first country [in the EU] to make this functionality available to its citizens”.

Initially, the app will be used to allow citizens to travel to and from France’s overseas territories.

It will first be used on flights from the mainland to Corsica.

READ MORE: Holidays 2021: Will France, Spain and Greece be on green list?