France becomes 'first EU nation' to launch its own Covid 'pass' for travel

Travel

France becomes 'first EU nation' to launch its own Covid 'pass' for travel

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

France becomes 'first EU nation' to launch its own Covid 'pass' for travel

It will allow those who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to travel with evidence.

Those who have tested negative for coronavirus within a specific time frame, or who have recovered from coronavirus and have natural antibodies will also be allowed to travel.

France’s Secretary of State for Digital, Cédric O, told reporters France is the “first country [in the EU] to make this functionality available to its citizens”.

Initially, the app will be used to allow citizens to travel to and from France’s overseas territories.

It will first be used on flights from the mainland to Corsica.

