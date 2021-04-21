GMB Dr Hilary confronts landlord who threw out Keir Starmer

Author [email protected] (Phil Norris, Lucy Marshall)

Good Morning Britain’s best known TV doctor did not hold back on Tuesday morning show, after confronting the pub landlord who threw Sir Keir Starmer out of his pub.

Rod Humphris from The Raven in Queen Street angrily confronted the Labour leader yesterday and claimed he had not opposed the Government over lockdown.

During his appearance on GMB earlier today, Dr Hilary, 67, heavily criticised Mr Humphris who said the Government had ruined the economy because “old people are dying”.

Dr Hilary said; “With the greatest respect Rod, I think you should stick to pulling pints rather than advising the Government about policy on the biggest pandemic, public health issue, for the last 100 years.”

“Look at the facts, in India right now 270,000 people a day are coming down with Covid-19.

“In Brazil, 852 children under the age of nine have died from Covid in the last six weeks and 518 of them were under one. Babies are dying of Covid.”

Dr Hilary fired back: “If we ignore a pandemic, if we say lockdown doesn’t work and challenged Mr Humphris – how do you think this spreads in the first place? It’s person to person contact.”

And he told Mr Humprhis that the countries that lockdowned earlier and in a sustained way, had better health outcomes and better economies.

“It’s very simple,” Dr Hilary said.

“Look at every peak that we had. What happened when we had a peak of infections or 1,200 deaths a day, we went into lockdown and numbers came down.

“It’s very simple. You have to have lockdown in a pandemic that kills people.”

And in reference to Mr Humphris’ claim that the virus mainly killed people in the 80s, Dr Hilary Jones referenced Prince Philip who had many years of life up until the age of 99.

“You can’t be that ageist,” said Dr Hilary.

Mr Humphris claimed there was no causal link between lockdown and falling infection rates.

Was asked by Dr Hilary how we came out of previous peaks when there had been no vaccinations, Mr Humphris said it was a seasonal virus – which was challenged by Dr Hilary who said the virus had been around all year.

Mr Humphris was also challenged by presenter Adil Ray and other guests on GMB this morning and you can read more about that here.





Mr Humphris told PA yesterday: “I had heard that the Labour Party were coming round and he turned up and I told him what I thought of him, basically.

“I think he has utterly failed us as the Leader of the Opposition. He has completely failed to ask the questions that needed asking, like, why did we throw away our previous pandemic preparedness?

“Why have we just accepted lockdown? Why have we just accepted the loss of all our freedoms?”

Responding to yesterday’s incident, Sir Keir said: “I think the vast majority of people here in Bath and elsewhere have recognised that the lockdown was necessary, the restrictions were necessary and that we need to come slowly and carefully out of it so we never have to go back into lockdown.

“He took the opposite view, that we shouldn’t have restrictions, but I profoundly disagree.”