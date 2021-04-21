Good Morning Britain viewers turning off over 'annoying' host Adil Ray

Author [email protected] (Tianna Corbin, Deborah Hall)

This post originally appeared on Hull Live – Celebs & TV

Many viewers of Good Morning Britain viewers pressed the off button when they realised that Adil Ray had joined Susanna Reid to present today’s show on ITV.

The programme has had a number of stand-in hosts after Piers Morgan resigned after a live dispute on the show, which has not yet announced a permanent replacement, reports Cornwall Live.

Advertisements

Recently, Adil Ray has been taking the hotspot with Susanna; however, it appears not too many people are keen with viewers today announcing they were turning over the show after seeing he was on.

One person on Twitter said: “Ugh Adil Ray on #gmb Turning off. Annoying biased rubbish presenter…. oh and a Villa Fan”. Someone else said: “Adil Ray again, No thanks.”

To sign up for the Hull Live newsletter, click here



(Image: ITV)

It seems one person wasn’t happy with either presenter saying: “My god is this the best GMB can do Susanna Reid the most boring presenter on TV who is now going to interview her.

“And no doubt will be all joy and happiness and Adil Ray who appears to have taken the seat vacated by Piers Morgan. Sadly time to turn over again. Please replace”.

In agreement, Jenny Sunshine said that Adil is “especially woeful”.

Although it’s not yet been decided who will be Piers Morgan’s permanent replacement, after Rob Rinder’s appearance on the show yesterday, viewers were calling for him to join his friend Susanna on the panel.

Advertisements

One person said: “Could Judge Rinder be a new #GMB presenter?”

Another said: “”Every time Rob Rinder speaks, he goes up in my estimation. Eloquently talking about housing on #GMB”