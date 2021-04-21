NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Greece holidays: Latest Foreign Office update as nation welcomes back Britons

Greece holidays: Latest Foreign Office update as nation welcomes back Britons

As it stands, Britons are not legally allowed to travel overseas for non-essential purposes. Anyone caught breaching this rule could face a fine of up to £5,000.

From May 17, however, international travel is set to resume under the Government’s “traffic light system”.

Regardless of what colour Greece is categorised as in May, Britons will still need to meet specific entry requirements set out by the country.

“UK nationals are permitted to enter Greece if they are a permanent resident in the UK, Greece, another EU/EFTA state, or in one of the following countries; Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, Rwanda, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Russian Federation, Serbia, United States and Israel,” explains the FCDO.

