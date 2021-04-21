NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

How to live longer: Best foods to add to your smoothie proven to extend your lifespan

Blueberries

Rich in anthocyanins and pterostilbene’s, blueberries are becoming a critical component of a science-based longevity program.

Blueberries contain specific flavonoid molecules that fight DNA damage and slow age-related damage to brain cells.

In studying longevity benefits of various compounds, scientists often use fruit flies as a laboratory model of ageing, said Life Extension.

The health site continued: “What researchers discovered is that fruit flies live 10 percent longer when fed a regular diet containing blueberry extract.

“Not only do the fruit flies live longer but they also show improved levels of physical activity.

“These enhancements arise both from increased tolerance of oxidant stress and from beneficial changes in the way certain important genes are expressed.”

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
