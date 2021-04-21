'I Can Breathe' Tweet by Las Vegas Raiders Draws Scorn

“I was going to make a celebratory tweet but then I was hit with sadness because we are celebrating something that is clear as day,” the tennis star Naomi Osaka said of the Chauvin verdict. Ms. Osaka prompted a tournament to halt play when she planned to drop out in solidarity with the Milwaukee Bucks and other athletes who did not play after Jacob Blake was shot by a police officer in Kenosha, Wis. “The fact that so many injustices occurred to make us hold our breath toward this outcome is really telling.”

Several clubs based in Minnesota expressed sympathy for Mr. Floyd’s family.

Karl-Anthony Towns, the Timberwolves star who also joined protests after Mr. Floyd’s death, said in a Twitter post; “Justice and Accountability! Things I never thought I would see. There’s much more work to do, but this is an amazing start working toward the reform this country NEEDS!”

At least one effort to respond to the verdict, that of the N.F.L.’s Las Vegas Raiders, fell flat and was met with derision and anger. The team posted an image to Twitter with the words, “I CAN BREATHE” and Tuesday’s date, a reference to some of Mr. Floyd’s last words, “I can’t breathe.”

As thousands of commenters noted, Mr. Floyd is still dead, and police officers are still killing Black people — including one, a 15-year-old girl in Columbus, Ohio, right around the time the verdict was being read.

Late Tuesday, Mark Davis, the owner of the Raiders, told The Athletic he was responsible for the post and said the words were in reference to Floyd’s brother Philonese Floyd, who said at a news conference after the verdict that “today, we are able to breathe again.”