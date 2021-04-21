In Photos: America Reacts to the Derek Chauvin Verdict

Author
Cheers erupted in Minneapolis on Tuesday after a jury found the former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts in the murder of George Floyd last May.
The verdict capped a three-week trial that captivated America. With often-emotional testimony, prosecutors sought to highlight who Mr. Floyd was, repeatedly playing the widely viewed bystander footage of his death and arguing that Mr. Chauvin knew he was harming the man whose neck he was kneeling on, but did not stop.
During a news conference after the decision was announced, Mr. Floyd’s family and supporters celebrated but noted how rarely officers are convicted after using lethal force. Many mentioned Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a white officer during Mr. Chauvin’s trial.
“He should still be here,” Mr. Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd said of Mr. Wright. “We have to march. We will have to do this for life. We have to protest because it seems like this is a never-ending cycle.”
The Times positioned photographers around the country to capture reactions to the verdict. Here’s what they saw.
In Minneapolis, people watched a live feed of the courtroom on a phone.
In Minneapolis, demonstrators gathered outside the Hennepin Country Government Center, where the trial was held.
In Houston, where George Floyd grew up, television coverage of the trial drew viewers.
Hearing the News
In Minneapolis, the crowd outside the Hennepin County Government Center erupted with joy.
At George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, a sign was updated near the memorial at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue where Mr. Floyd was killed.
In Minneapolis, protesters celebrated the guilty verdict.
In Houston, Dennis Glenn and Greg Brown, alumni of Jack Yates High School, Mr. Floyd’s alma mater, comforted Ceci Munoz in front of the school.
In Minneapolis, Courteney Ross, Mr. Floyd’s girlfriend, cheered outside the Hennepin County Government Center after the verdict.
Officials Speak
In Washington, members of the Congressional Black Caucus walked down the Capitol steps to address reporters.
In Minneapolis, Philonise Floyd, left, a brother of George Floyd, wiped a tear. At right, Benjamin Crump, a lawyer for the Floyd family, held the hand of Donald Williams, who witnessed the episode last May.
In Washington, Vice President Kamala Harris and President Biden addressed the nation from the White House.
Streets Filled With Relief and Joy
In Minneapolis, a band played at George Floyd Square.
In Los Angeles, demonstrators celebrated from a street corner.
In Minneapolis, onlookers embraced.
In Washington, the guilty verdict prompted dancing.
In Minneapolis, a demonstrator stood on top of a car.
In Minneapolis, even grills were taken to the area near George Floyd Square.
In Chicago, where last week officials released video of Officer Eric Stillman fatally shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo, a small group protested at the Richard J. Daley Center.
In New York, people consoled each other outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
In Minneapolis, demonstrators held picket signs with Mr. Floyd’s face outside the Hennepin County Government Center.
In San Francisco, protesters gathered at the 24th and Mission BART station to celebrate the verdict and protest police brutality.
In New York, demonstrators knelt in solidarity with Mr. Floyd in the glow of Times Square.
