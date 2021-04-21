NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Jim Steinman dead: Meat Loaf songwriter and rock icon ‘dies...

Celebrities

Jim Steinman dead: Meat Loaf songwriter and rock icon ‘dies suddenly’ aged 73

1 min

86views
86
14 shares, 86 points
Jim Steinman dead: Meat Loaf songwriter and rock icon ‘dies suddenly’ aged 73

Meat Loaf shared how much Jim meant to him in a 2011 interview.

The rocker said: “He’s my brother and I love him more than you’ll ever know. 

“And I know that Jim and I will work together again. I know it for a fact. He doesn’t know it, but I do.”

Advertisements

Screenwriter Brian Lynch was amongst many celebrities and fans who paid tribute to Jim online following the heartbreaking news of his death.

He tweeted: “Rest in Peace Jim Steinman. Such a genius. I’m such a fan of his music. 

“And it’s SO great for writing to, it helps bring out every emotion you need.”

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

86
14 shares, 86 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish