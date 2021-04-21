Jim Steinman dead: Meat Loaf songwriter and rock icon ‘dies suddenly’ aged 73

Meat Loaf shared how much Jim meant to him in a 2011 interview.

The rocker said: “He’s my brother and I love him more than you’ll ever know.

“And I know that Jim and I will work together again. I know it for a fact. He doesn’t know it, but I do.”

Screenwriter Brian Lynch was amongst many celebrities and fans who paid tribute to Jim online following the heartbreaking news of his death.

He tweeted: “Rest in Peace Jim Steinman. Such a genius. I’m such a fan of his music.

“And it’s SO great for writing to, it helps bring out every emotion you need.”

