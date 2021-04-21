Judi Love: Loose Women star shares heartbreak as she announces dad's death 'I feel empty'

Author
She shared a photo of herself with her dad, which showed the pair smiling for the camera while linking arms.
Judi penned: “I feel empty and heartbroken for many reasons RIP Dad.
“These last few weeks I tried to make you comfortable, I tried to get to you dad, I really did. Rest Well.”
“Through this year so much has happened and changed, please put your mental health as a priority.. #MentalHealthMatters.”
Judi captioned the post by saying: “The last week I’ve been sitting in a place of reflection, this year has been heavy for many… There so much that we’ve all seen, lost and experienced… In this moment I choose to sit still and embrace the simple things, sit still in gratitude and prayer for those that feel lost and alone..
“I choose to detox mentally and emotionally as this year we’ve seen so much, we can not constantly be surrounded by trauma and never found a place for healing.
Judi recently reflected on the death of her mother in 2009.
The comedian cared for her mother as she battled dementia.
She said last year: “I can’t explain seeing someone you’ve grown with or you’ve loved and they’re gone, they’re absolutely gone.
“The spirit of the person is gone and you’ve got the shell. It’s so draining.
“I remember one time I was with my mum, she just didn’t know who I was. I went to my friends house, and I went to the kitchen and I just screamed and cried and cried.”
