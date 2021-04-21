NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Judi Love: Loose Women star shares heartbreak as she announces...

Judi Love: Loose Women star shares heartbreak as she announces dad's death 'I feel empty'

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Judi Love: Loose Women star shares heartbreak as she announces dad's death 'I feel empty'
This Is My House star Judi Love, 40, has opened up on her heartbreak as she informed fans that her dad has died. The Loose Women panellist and comedian paid tribute to her beloved father in an Instagram post today.
Judi told her 174,000 followers that she tried to make her dad “comfortable” in his last few weeks.

She shared a photo of herself with her dad, which showed the pair smiling for the camera while linking arms.

Judi penned: “I feel empty and heartbroken for many reasons RIP Dad.

“These last few weeks I tried to make you comfortable, I tried to get to you dad, I really did. Rest Well.”

They read: “What a day, week and year! Seriously… Life is so precious! Don’t waste it or take it for granted. Love, laugh, live and create beautiful memories. Let’s stay connected and keep talking to each other!

“Through this year so much has happened and changed, please put your mental health as a priority.. #MentalHealthMatters.”

Judi captioned the post by saying: “The last week I’ve been sitting in a place of reflection, this year has been heavy for many… There so much that we’ve all seen, lost and experienced… In this moment I choose to sit still and embrace the simple things, sit still in gratitude and prayer for those that feel lost and alone..

“I choose to detox mentally and emotionally as this year we’ve seen so much, we can not constantly be surrounded by trauma and never found a place for healing. 

“Whatever way you can find a place of peace and comfort gravitate to this and start your healing.. Take the time out x.”

Judi recently reflected on the death of her mother in 2009. 

The comedian cared for her mother as she battled dementia.

She said last year: “I can’t explain seeing someone you’ve grown with or you’ve loved and they’re gone, they’re absolutely gone.

“The spirit of the person is gone and you’ve got the shell. It’s so draining.

“I remember one time I was with my mum, she just didn’t know who I was. I went to my friends house, and I went to the kitchen and I just screamed and cried and cried.”

