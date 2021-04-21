Judi Love: Loose Women star shares heartbreak as she announces dad's death 'I feel empty'

Author

This Is My House star Judi Love, 40, has opened up on her heartbreak as she informed fans that her dad has died. The Loose Women panellist and comedian paid tribute to her beloved father in an Instagram post today.

Judi told her 174,000 followers that she tried to make her dad “comfortable” in his last few weeks. She shared a photo of herself with her dad, which showed the pair smiling for the camera while linking arms. Advertisements Judi penned: “I feel empty and heartbroken for many reasons RIP Dad. “These last few weeks I tried to make you comfortable, I tried to get to you dad, I really did. Rest Well.” READ MORE… Peter Andre’s wife slams complaints about Prince Philip coverage

They read: “What a day, week and year! Seriously… Life is so precious! Don’t waste it or take it for granted. Love, laugh, live and create beautiful memories. Let’s stay connected and keep talking to each other! “Through this year so much has happened and changed, please put your mental health as a priority.. #MentalHealthMatters.” Judi captioned the post by saying: “The last week I’ve been sitting in a place of reflection, this year has been heavy for many… There so much that we’ve all seen, lost and experienced… In this moment I choose to sit still and embrace the simple things, sit still in gratitude and prayer for those that feel lost and alone.. “I choose to detox mentally and emotionally as this year we’ve seen so much, we can not constantly be surrounded by trauma and never found a place for healing.