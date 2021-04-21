NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Lewis Hamilton gives strong response to murder verdict in the...

Sports

Lewis Hamilton gives strong response to murder verdict in the trial of George Floyd

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

Lewis Hamilton gives strong response to murder verdict in the trial of George Floyd

“But this is just one step on the path towards a more equal society. Since George’s death, so many other Black people have died at the hands of the police and we must ensure the momentum of today continues. The fight isn’t over, and there is more to be done, but we can consider today a glimmer of hope.

“My thoughts and prayers are with George’s family. I hope they will feel a sense of peace from this result. #BlackLivesMatter”

Meanwhile, the only black driver in NASCAR’S top series Bubba Wallace, gave his reaction to the news.

“Justice served on all counts. Good. Still a ton of work to do. Continue to rest peacefully #GeorgeFloyd”

