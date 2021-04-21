Lung cancer: An unsettling change to your face could indicate your risk

Author

People with advanced cancer may notice a swelling on the face or neck. According to Cancer Research UK, this is called superior vena cava obstruction (SVCO). As Macmillan UK explained, the superior vena cava (SVC) is a big vein in the middle of the chest. It carries blood from the upper body to the heart. If cancer presses on the SVC, it may block the flow of blood along this vein. The charity said: “SVCO is usually caused by a lung cancer near this vein and less commonly other types of cancer.”

As Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation (RCLCF) explains, many people will think a swollen face is the sign of an allergic reaction.

“However, swelling of the face can be caused by a superior vena cava obstruction, which is usually caused by lung cancer,” explains the health body.

The superior vena cava is a large vein in the chest – it carries blood from the upper half of the body into the heart.

According to RCLCF, superior vena cava obstruction occurs when something stops the blood flowing.

