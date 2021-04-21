Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs complete British withdrawal from Super League

“As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League. We made a mistake, and we apologise for it.

“We know it will take time to restore your faith in what we are trying to achieve here at Arsenal but let us be clear that the decision to be part of the Super League was driven by our desire to protect Arsenal, the club you love, and to support the game you love through greater solidarity and financial stability.

“Stability is essential for the game to prosper and we will continue to strive to bring the security the game needs to move forward.

“The system needs to be fixed. We must work together to find solutions which protect the future of the game and harness the extraordinary power football has to get us on the edge of our seats.

“Finally, we know this has been hugely unsettling at the end of what has been an incredibly difficult year for us all.

“Our aim is always to make the right decisions for this great football club, to protect it for the future and to take us forward. We didn’t make the right decision here, which we fully accept.

“We have heard you. The Arsenal Board.”

Liverpool players rallied on social media for their club to withdraw and they duly obliged.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed