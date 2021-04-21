Mario Kart Tour Surpasses 200 Million Downloads And $200 Million In Player Spending

Author

This post originally appeared on Nintendo Life | Latest News

Mario Kart Tour continues to be a huge success for Nintendo, surpassing two major milestones in its quest to become one of the world’s highest-earning mobile racers.

According to new data from Sensor Tower, the title has now surpassed 200 million downloads worldwide and has accumulated more than $ 200 million in player spending. Over the past year (1st April 2020 to 31st March 2021), the game was Nintendo’s second highest-earning mobile release; Fire Emblem Heroes beat it with $ 163.4 million in that time, compared to Mario Kart Tour’s $ 92.7 million.

Advertisements

Of course, the game had a cracking start right from the off, generating a whopping 20 million downloads on launch day and more than 100 million after its first month. Things have been a little more steady since then, but its continued success means that Mario Kart Tour was the fourth highest-earning mobile racing game over the past year, only being beaten by KartRider Rush+, Tencent’s QQ Speed, and CSR Racing 2.

It’s easy to see how the app has generated the income it has – players can opt into a regular $ 4.99 per month subscription to the game’s Gold Pass for additional in-game content, and optional packs have cost eye-watering amounts of money over the game’s lifetime.

Do you play Mario Kart Tour? Are you subscribed to the monthly Gold Pass? Let us know in the usual place.