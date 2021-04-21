Microsoft Teams is FINALLY bringing a change to meetings that was promised a year ago

Author

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

When Dynamic View was first announced in July of last year, Microsoft said it would offer Teams users more control over how they see shared content and other participants during a meeting.

Shared content and specific people in a meeting can be shown side-by-side, with this viewpoint able to be personalised to suit a user’s preferences and needs.

Advertisements

The main selling point of Dynamic View though is the way it is capable of automatically adjusting what is displayed on screen during a meeting – thanks to the power of AI.

READ MORE: Windows 10 users at risk again, but there’s a way to protect your PC