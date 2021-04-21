MLB The Show 21 is Available Now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass

Author Ramone Russell, Product Development Communications and Brand Strategist, San Diego Studio

Happy launch day baseball fans!is available right now for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and with Xbox Game Pass, so let’s talk about the modes and a few tips to get you started!

Road to the Show and Ballplayer

Are you interested in more of an RPG experience? Then, Road to the Show has everything you need. For the first time in MLB The Show, your ballplayer can be a 2-way player – a hitter and a pitcher – which creates flexibility in player position options. Enjoy a revamped player progression system that emphasizes adaptability and variety. Customize your ballplayer to start your career, develop your skills, earn your Major League callup and make a case to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

At the start of the game, don’t forget to apply your equipment! This may feel like a basic step, but every great player needs good equipment on their road to the show.





March to October

Jump into gameplay action when your MLB team needs you the most – in critical moments and pressure-packed at bats. Swing for the fences and shift the momentum during your postseason run! As you advance through the season, unique narrative commentary content will progressively and dynamically unfold the essential story of your chosen MLB club’s campaign.

User performance in these games will really count, as the outcomes of the games you play will swing a “team momentum” factor, influencing how your team performs between each played episode and the next.

You will be delivered from episode to episode with maximum action and intrigue, and minimal menu interfacing. It’s all about getting your team to the postseason and beyond. Can you elevate your performance in the biggest moments down the stretch? Your poise under pressure will determine the fate of your chosen team’s season.





Stadium Creator

Available on Xbox Series X|S, MLB The Show 21 gives you the ability to build and customize stadiums with more than 1,000 props ranging from foul poles, signs, buildings, and much more. We have designed specific stadium kits ranging from realistic to fantasy, giving players the ability to create bespoke layouts, dimensions, wall heights, and more while being able to use created stadiums in both Diamond Dynasty and Franchise modes. With an internet connection, the fun doesn’t stop. Players can share, edit, and play in stadiums created by fellow MLB The Show community members, too.

Diamond Dynasty

In Diamond Dynasty, you can build your all-time dream team from the ground up! Play single-player or online games with more than 150 legends like Ken Griffey Jr., Jackie Robinson, Babe Ruth, and Hank Aaron! Mix Hall of Famers into your lineup with current-day players, flashbacks, and your custom ballplayer.

Gain XP by playing anywhere in MLB The Show 21 to unlock a variety of rewards in time-limited programs. Those rewards help you upgrade your squad and customize your look. Equip yourself with new uniform options or bat skins to play in your dream ballpark in Stadium Creator. Spend your Stubs (in-game digital currency) to pick up new players in the online Community Market or grab the latest pack in The Show Shop.





Our live content (internet required) is continuously added throughout the entire year. Ranging from player upgrades and downgrades in roster updates to monthly awards programs where you can earn flashbacks of the hottest players in MLB right now! So, who will make your starting lineup?

As you get started in Diamond Dynasty, here are some tips:

Grab your free Diamond player : Redeem a free pack with new legend Roberto Clemente (Diamond, 85 overall RF). Add the Hall of Famer to your squad on launch day. The pack is available in The Show Shop until April 26.

: Redeem a free pack with new legend Roberto Clemente (Diamond, 85 overall RF). Add the Hall of Famer to your squad on launch day. The pack is available in The Show Shop until April 26. Team Affinity : Earn rewards quicker by finishing your stat-based missions faster in Diamond Dynasty by building a lineup with players from same division.

: Earn rewards quicker by finishing your stat-based missions faster in Diamond Dynasty by building a lineup with players from same division. Daily Moments: Complete a new moment every day to unlock rewards in the Daily Moments Program! Find important Rookie player items here that unlock Diamond Evolution Programs.





We could not be more excited for MLB The Show 21 coming out on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and with Xbox Game Pass! Look forward to a new class of Legends and new ways to play, including with your friends! Check TheShow.com and follow our Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts for the latest updates about MLB The Show 21.

For more detailed information on MLB The Show 21 including an important update on year to year saves and more please read our announce FAQ here.









