MLB The Show 21 online: Xbox launch and server issues...

Gaming

MLB The Show 21 online: Xbox launch and server issues confirmed

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

MLB The Show 21 online: Xbox launch and server issues confirmed
MLB The Show 21 has arrived but so have some of the issues causing problems on PS4 and Xbox One.

The good news is that MLB The Show 21 is available to play through Xbox Game Pass, although there have been issues encountered.

One problem connected to the special deluxe edition of the game has been fixed, with the MLB Show support team explaining:

“Xbox has informed us that the code redemption issue some of you were having with the Jackie Robinson Edition should be addressed. If your code was not previously working, please try again.”

A further statement on the MLB The Show 21 Xbox page lists these problems as current affecting the game today:

Fans have also been reporting issues with online servers, with gamers being booted from live games.

The previous outage earlier today recorded a peak of almost 3,000 reports of MLB The Show 21 being offline.

According to downdetector.com stats, server connection issues are the main problem impacting affecting MLB The Show 21 players.

While on Twitter MLB fans have been tweeting to say they’ve received an “unhandled server exception occurred” network error message.

As the MLB The Show 21 server issues hit fans took to social networking site Twitter to report issues they were facing.

