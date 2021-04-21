NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

One Direction: Harry Styles played a touching role in his...

One Direction: Harry Styles played a touching role in his mother's wedding

Author
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

Harry’s mother, Anne, tied the knot with her new husband, Robin Twist, in the summer of 2013.

She has always supported Harry and his illustrious career and was excited to have the star say a few words at a restaurant in Chesire to roughly 100 people after the nuptials.

Speaking about the speech’s content, Harry revealed how he didn’t want it to feel cliche.

He said: “When everyone thought it was going to be really emotional, I pulled the rug from under everyone’s feet and injected a bit of humour. It seemed to go well.”

